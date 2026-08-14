Billie Sue Smith Easley Beard
August 14, 2026
Billie Sue Smith Easley Beard
Billie Sue Smith Easley Beard, a resident of Cleveland, TN, passed away on August 11, 2026. She was born on August 8, 1931, to the late William Henry and Polly Smith of Center, TX. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her favorite activities were cooking, painting, sewing, gardening and enjoying her family. She was always involved in a local Baptist church where she worshipped and served.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest C. Easley of Dallas, TX and second husband Thomas F. Beard of Louisville, KY and sister Wilynn Smith Stringer and her husband Michael Stringer of Pasadena, TX.
She leaves behind her children, daughter Patti Wilynn Easley Boswell (Dr. Charles Boswell) and her son, Dr. Ernest L. Easley (Julie). Grandchildren Dr. Matthew Boswell (Jamie), Reverend Jordan Easley (Audra), Reverend Jonah Easley (Kathy), Ms. Amy Boswell, Mrs. Jessica Easley McCaslin (Matthew) and Reverend Aaron Boswell (Samatha). In addition, were her bonus children, LuAnn Beard Pack (Robert), Michael Beard (Vicki), grandchildren Lori Hager and Betsy Fredrick and three great grandchildren of Louisville, KY. Also, her brother Dr. Jack Smith (Becky) of Nacogdoches, TX and several nieces and nephews and extended family members and wonderful friends.
Billie Sue served as church secretary at Lake Highlands Baptist Church in Dallas, TX; World Evangelism Foundation in Dallas, TX and retired from the Baptist General Convention of Texas in 1987 as Press Secretary. In addition, she was a proud member of the William Carroll Crawford Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
The visitation is set for Monday, August 17 th at 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX followed by a brief service at 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. There will be a brief graveside service is at 4:00 p.m. at the Yellowpine Cemetery.
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