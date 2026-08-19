Union Grove MBC Annual Homecoming
August 19, 2026
Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church located on Rt. 4 in the Norwood Community,
San Augustine, Texas welcomes everyone to their Annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 2:30pm. The Guest Speaker and Church will be Pastor Timothy Teel, Bell Chapel Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Anthony Q Brooks, Pastor
All are Welcome!
San Augustine, Texas welcomes everyone to their Annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 2:30pm. The Guest Speaker and Church will be Pastor Timothy Teel, Bell Chapel Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Anthony Q Brooks, Pastor
All are Welcome!
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