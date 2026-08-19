Union Grove MBC Annual Homecoming

August 19, 2026

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church located on Rt. 4 in the Norwood Community,
 San Augustine, Texas welcomes everyone to their Annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 2:30pm. The Guest Speaker and Church will be Pastor Timothy Teel, Bell Chapel Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Anthony Q Brooks, Pastor
 All are Welcome!






Hwy 21 W House Fire