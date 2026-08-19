Burn Bans Rolling out Across East Texas

August 19, 2026

Due to drought like conditions, San Augustine has joined many other East Texas counties and established a Burn Ban which prohibits outdoor burning.  San Augustine County will continue the outside Burn Ban until drought conditions significantly improve.  
San Augustine County Judge, Jeff Boyd, decided to implement the burn ban Tuesday morning, August 18th.  The Burn Ban officially went into effect at noon for an initial seven days. A decision will be made then if conditions have improved enough to extend or lift the burn ban.
The Burn Ban prohibits all outdoor burning but outdoor cooking/grilling is permitted within a closed container with a lid, with proper disposal of ashes/coals. However, open flame including in-ground burn pits is prohibited.
Any violation of the Burn Ban is considered a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500.  Anyone violating the Burn Ban could also be responsible for any fire damages to someone else’s property. 






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