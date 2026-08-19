Liberty Hill Baptist Church KFC/Youth Programs Set to Begin Sept. 2
August 19, 2026
Liberty Hill Baptist Church is preparing to welcome children and youth back for another year of its KFC (Kid’s For Christ) and youth programs. The Wednesday night programs will begin Wednesday, September 2, at 5:30 p.m.
The KFC/Youth programs are led by a group of Christian leaders who are excited about the opportunity to help children learn more about Jesus while making wonderful memories and growing in their understanding of God’s “Good News & Great Joy.” Megan serves as the director of the Wednesday night children’s program, KFC (Kid’s For Christ).
Each Wednesday evening, Scripture Time will be held from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m., followed by Food Time from 6:10 to 6:30 p.m.
Families are reminded that there will be several scheduled holidays and breaks when KFC/Youth will not meet, including Fall Break on Oct. 21, Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, Christmas breaks on Dec. 23 and 30, Winter Break on Feb. 17, Spring Break on March 24, and the final day of KFC on May 26.
Parents or guardians with questions about the program or who need to update their child’s information may contact Megan by call or text at (409) 502-3753.
Liberty Hill Baptist Church invites families to come be part of KFC/Youth as the new year gets underway and children have the opportunity to learn, grow and share in the joy of learning about God.
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