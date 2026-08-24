Spirit of Love Baptist Church to Host Mission Sunday
August 24, 2026
Spirit of Love Baptist Church will host Mission Sunday on Sunday, August 30th, at 11:00 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Sis. Diane Berry Jackson of Port Arthur. The congregation welcomes everyone in the community to attend and join them for this special service celebrating missions and the work being done to serve others.
Chadwick McQueen serves as pastor of Spirit of Love Baptist Church.
Spirit of Love BC is located on Hwy 96 North in San Augustine.
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