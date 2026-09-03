Lincoln Alumni Community Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday
September 03, 2026
There will be a Fish Fry on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at the Lewis Hotel from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Plates will be $12 for Fish, Hushpuppies, Fries, Water, Dessert (cake), and Coleslaw. All proceeds go to benefit the San Augustine Boys and Girls Club, the Lewis Hotel Restoration and Care and Share.
Willie Faye Garrett – Lewis Hotel Alumni Committee
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