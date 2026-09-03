Reed Chapel Women’s Symposium Sept. 12
September 03, 2026
Reed Chapel Baptist Church will be having their second Women Symposium, Saturday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m.
God is moving in a powerful way, that is leading us in His way. By the Holy Spirit.
The theme is “Women Armed and Standing Boldly for Battle”, Ephesians 6:11.
Speakers for the symposium are gifted and spirit led women of God, Sis. Penny Cannon of Greater Pine Valley Baptist Church of Buna, and Sis. Shelia Will of Parkview Baptist Church of Longview.
For further information you can contact Sis. Brenda Taylor, President of Mission #2.
Rev. A.L. Horton, Sr. is the Pastor.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!