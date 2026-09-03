Bell Chapel Baptist Church Annual Homecoming
September 03, 2026
On Sunday, September 6, 2026 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bell Chapel BC will have Rev. Michael Jenkins, Pastor of Mt. Dena Baptist Church as their guest speaker for their Homecoming service.
Revival services will begin on Monday, September 7, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Freddie Wilson, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Center, bringing the message.
Tuesday, September 8, 2026 Rev. Steven Standley, Pastor of East Liberty Baptist Church out of Shelbyville will bring the message.
Wednesday night service Rev. Ronnie Crockett, Pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Orange will bring the message. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Rev. Timothy Teel is the Pastor.
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