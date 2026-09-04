Liberty Hill BC to Host Spaghetti Lunch for Operation Christmas Drop
September 04, 2026
Liberty Hill Baptist Church will host a spaghetti lunch on Sunday, September 13, at noon to help support the church’s Operation Christmas Drop outreach.
The meal will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Community members are invited to stop by the church following morning worship service to make a donation and enjoy a meal together at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Plates will also be available to take home.
The Operation Christmas Drop effort is focused on sharing God’s love with children around the world. Through the generosity and support of the community, shoeboxes filled with gifts and the message of God’s love can reach children around the globe.
“Your support helps bring good news & great joy to the ends of the Earth!”
The spaghetti lunch will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 13. Everyone is welcome to participate, whether they choose to dine at the church or take a plate to go.
Liberty Hill Baptist Church is located at 1289 Hwy 147 North, San Augustine, Texas 75972.
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