St. Matthews 2026 Homecoming

September 09, 2026

St. Matthews Baptist Church will be celebrating their Homecoming, September 13, 2026, during morning services at 10:30 am. Rev Cornelius Gilder and the Goodwill Baptist Church of Pineland, TX will be the guest speaker. Following Mon-Wed, September 14-16 the revival will be held at 7:30 pm, and Rev. William Randy Ricks and the First Baptist Missionary Church of Lufkin, Texas will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to attend and come help us lift up the name of Jesus.






Hwy 21 W House Fire
LH Lunch Fundraiser