Bethel MBC 2026 Fall Revival
September 09, 2026
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting their Fall Revival September 21 – 23 at 7:00 p.m. nightly.
Guest speakers for the event will be Bro. Cliff Durham of Rose Vine Baptist Church on Monday, September 21st, Bro. Brent Hopson on Tuesday, September 22nd, and Bro. Ronnie Sowell on Wednesday, September 23rd along with refreshments to close out the revival.
The Watson Family will provide the music for the event.
All are welcome to attend. Bro. Skipper Eberlan is pastor.
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