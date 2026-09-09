San Augustine County Rodeo to Shine a Golden Light on Childhood Cancer Awareness
GOLD NIGHT HONOREE — Lainee Griffin, who bravely battled childhood cancer after being diagnosed at just 14 months old, will be recognized during the San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce Pro Rodeo’s first Gold Night on Saturday, September 12. Now in remission, Lainee’s story of courage, strength and hope will be celebrated as the community comes together to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Pro Rodeo this weekend, Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12, bringing two special nights of rodeo action, community spirit and remembrance to San Augustine County.
Friday night will be Patriotic Night, with everyone encouraged to wear red, white and blue as the community comes together to honor the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The evening will be a time to remember the lives lost, honor the heroes who answered the call and reflect on the strength and unity that followed one of our nation’s darkest days.
Saturday night will bring something new to the San Augustine Rodeo — Gold Night, held in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Gold is the symbolic color of childhood cancer awareness, and this special evening will shine a light on the courage of children and families who face childhood cancer.
This year, Gold Night will have an especially personal meaning for the San Augustine community as a very special little girl, Lainee Griffin, will be recognized.
Lainee's cancer journey began on October 7, 2025, when she was just 14 months old. One morning, her family noticed that the right side of her face was drooping and that her skin tone appeared different. Initially, they believed she might have mono. However, after her lab results came back with critically low numbers, the seriousness of her condition became clear.
Lainee was life-flighted to the Texas Children's Hospital PICU, where she began receiving the specialized care she needed. Her entire treatment journey took place at Texas Children's.
Behind this little girl every step of the way, were her parents, Rachel Kennemer and Austin Griffin, and her big brother, Josiah Griffin. Her grandparents, Karen and Greg Kennemer and Kimberly and Bill Griffin, were also there to love, support and encourage her throughout her journey.
Lainee's story is one of a little girl who faced something no child should ever have to face, surrounded by a family whose love never wavered.
And there is reason to celebrate.
Lainee remains in remission, as of the latest update on November 11, 2025.
Her journey is a powerful reminder of the importance of childhood cancer awareness and of the strength found in family, faith, community and hope. While childhood cancer can change a family's life in an instant, stories like Lainee's also remind us that there is hope on the other side of the fight.
On Saturday night, the San Augustine community will have the opportunity to surround Lainee and her family with that love and support.
As the arena lights shine and the gold is worn throughout the crowd, Gold Night will be more than a new rodeo tradition — it will be a celebration of courage, resilience and hope.
The Chamber invites everyone to come out, wear gold and help make Saturday night a special one for Lainee and all the children and families who have been touched by childhood cancer.
Come rodeo. Come together. Wear your gold. And help San Augustine County show Lainee just how much she is loved.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!