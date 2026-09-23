China Chapel BC 2026 Fall Homecoming and Revival
September 23, 2026
The pastor and members of China Chapel Baptist Church would like to invite you to their annual church homecoming, September 27, 2026; within morning service. Revival services will begin on Monday, Sept. 28th thru Wednesday, Sept. 30th; nightly at 7:30 P.M. Guest Speaker will be Rev. /Dr. K Brian Davis, Pastor of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Kansas City, MO. You are cordially invited to come and uplift the name of Jesus Christ. Yours in Christ, Rev. Fred Dade, Pastor
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