New Hope BC 2026 Homecoming and Revival Services
September 23, 2026
The New Hope Baptist Church annual Homecoming and revival will begin during morning worship on Sunday, September 27, 2026 3pm, the message will be brought by Minister Wanda Berry.
Rev Gaylon Taylor and County Line Baptist Church will serve as guests during the Revival Monday through Wednesday, September 28-3th at 7:30 pm nightly with Rev. Steve Standley of East Liberty Baptist Church.
Rev George Simon Jr, Pastor.
All are invited.
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