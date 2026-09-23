San Augustine Methodist Mission Conference
It’s Mission’s Time Once Again at San Augustine Methodist Church!! Mark your calendars and plan to join us for the 64th Annual Missionary Conference and plan to join us for the 64th Annual Missionary Conference on October 10th and 1th. The Reverend Tony McCollum will be joining us as our speaker for Sunday’s Faith Promise Service. The schedule of event is as follows – Saturday, October 10th, Meet and Greet the McCollums 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Prayer Vigil is at 6:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
Sunday, October 11th, breakfast with Tony will be at 9:45 a.m. and the Faith Promise Service is at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary, followed by the Victory Luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.
This year’s theme is “Speak the Name of Jesus.” Our purpose in supporting missionaries and mission projects here at home, throughout the United States and in countries all around the world is to do just that…Speak Jesus, so others may know the immeasurable Love and life changing power of our Lord and Savior. We hope you will join us and help support our efforts.
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