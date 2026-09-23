Wolves Set to Celebrate Homecoming Friday Night
September 23, 2026
2026 SAHS Homecoming Court - Seated: Adalyn Duarte (11th grade FFA Sweetheart), Cami Robinson (11th grade Duchess), DeKhia Davis (12th grade Princess), JaKajsa Clark (12th grade Princess), Charnesha Watts (12th grade Princess), Amrie Wade (9th grade Duchess); Standing: Troy Currey (12th grade FFA Beau), Alejandro Covarrubias (12th grade Band Beau), Daijon Henderson (11th grade Duke), Max Renfro (12th grade Prince), Sydni Giles (10th grade Duchess), D’Adrian Renfro (12th grade Prince), Ka’Mareion Kelley (12th grade Prince), Patrick Jackson (9th grade Duke), Dre Barnes (10th grade Duke); Not Pictured: Synia Garner (12th grade Band Sweetheart), Anjayia Barnes (12th grade Princess), Kam Osby (12th grade Prince). SAISD Photo
Homecoming is about much more than a football game. It is a time-honored tradition that brings generations together, welcomes alumni back home and gives families, friends and the community an opportunity to gather under the Friday night lights in support of the San Augustine Wolves.
San Augustine High School will celebrate Homecoming 2026 on Friday, September 25, as the Wolves take on the Elkhart Elks at Wolf Pack Stadium.
The Homecoming celebration will get an early start Friday, with all San Augustine ISD campuses releasing students at 1:00 p.m. The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 3:00 p.m., traveling down Columbia Street and around the downtown square. Following the parade, students, alumni, families and community members are invited to gather on the square for a community pep rally to fire up the hometown crowd and show their Wolf pride before the evening’s Homecoming festivities and football game.
Homecoming festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m., prior to the game, with the presentation of the 2026 SAHS Homecoming Court and the highly anticipated crowning of this year's Homecoming royalty. Kickoff between the Wolves and Elks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The 2026 SAHS Homecoming Court includes:
Freshmen: Amrie Wade, Duchess; Patrick Jackson, Duke.
Sophomores: Sydni Giles, Duchess; Dre Barnes, Duke.
Juniors: Adalyn Duarte, FFA Sweetheart; Cami Robinson, Duchess; Daijon Henderson, Duke.
Seniors: DeKhia Davis, Princess; JaKajsa Clark, Princess; Charnesha Watts, Princess; Anjayia Barnes, Princess; Max Renfro, Prince; D'Adrian Renfro, Prince; Ka'Mareion Kelley, Prince; Kam Osby, Prince; Synia Garner, Band Sweetheart; Alejandro Covarrubias, Band Beau; and Troy Currey, FFA Beau.
Whether returning home as an alumnus, cheering on a student, supporting a member of the Homecoming Court or simply coming out to back the Wolves, Friday night promises to be a celebration of school spirit, community and tradition.
The community is encouraged to arrive early for the 6 p.m. Homecoming festivities and stay to cheer on the Wolves as they battle the Elkhart Elks.
Once a Wolf, always a Wolf!
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