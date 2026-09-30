64th Annual Missionary Conference of the Global Methodist Church
Fall has arrived; at least that’s what the calendar tells us. When Fall arrives each year, we as members of the San Augustine Methodist Church begin to look forward with great expectancy to our Annual Missionary Conference. This year is our 64th. This year is no different from past conferences as we invite not only our own congregation but all of San Augustine to join us and come see what God has planned for all of us this year.
The dates are October 10th and 11th. The Rev. Tony McCollum will lead us in our worship service on Faith Promise Sunday, October 11th. The schedule of events is as follows: Saturday, October 10th will be a meet and greet with the McCollum’s at 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall. A prayer vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday, October 11th, a breakfast with Tony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the Faith Promise Sunday Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary followed by the Victory Lunch in the Fellowship Hall.
This year’s theme is “Speak the Name of Jesus”. The purpose of our conference has not changed over the past many years…support missionaries and mission projects all over the world, here in the United States and even here in and around San Augustine County. So that others will learn to speak Jesus and come to know and experience His love without parameters and his amazing grace and His never ending forgiveness, a life changing transformation and eternal life with Him in paradise.
Our mission ministry is looking to have a more local focus particularly on human trafficking of children that plagues our state and others. We have reached out to other churches as well as foundations that are attacking those responsible for these crimes.
Come help us, come join us, come celebrate with us as we all together will continue to serve the Lord where and when He calls and leads us.
Remember “Speak Jesus”.
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