McMahan Chapel Day Celebrating 193 years
September 30, 2026
Saturday, October 10, 2026 McMahan Chapel will celebrate 193 years of continuous worship at 10:30am. That service will be followed by a covered dish lunch in the Jack and Charlsie Maund Event Center. Rev. Cindy Doran will welcome guest speaker Rev. Melissa A. Maher, Director of Leadership Vitality at the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Rev. Maher guides programs for clergy, laity and campus ministries for the Conference. She has recently spent time with the students at the SFA Wesley Foundation in Nacogdoches. She previously was Lead Pastor at the Mercy Street church in Houston. All musical aspects of our service will be handled by the Crockett United Methodist Church choir.
If you haven’t already done so, check out our Facebook page (McMahan Chapel 1833) and our new website (mcmahanchapel.com). If you’ve never been to McMahan Chapel please check out the museum and Prayer Garden. One of the first circuit riders, Littleton Fowler, loved McMahan Chapel so much that he asked that he be buried under the pulpit of the Chapel. As we worship in our 4th building, each one had to be built in the same spot to ensure that his grave not be disturbed. And it was just this past year that we were able to determine the origin of our Stained Glass Windows. Be sure to ask us about that discovery and we can talk to you about the”6 toes”.
To reach McMahan Chapel from San Augustine, take State Highway 21 East 10 miles, turn right onto Spur 35 for 2 miles. From Milam, take State Highway 21 West approximately 10 miles turning left onto Spur 35.
We will be celebrating 193 years of Christ and His Church. This is a Christian celebration of our Protestant history in Texas. Bring a covered dish if you wish. It is not necessary. Just come and feast on the good news of Christ. Need more information? Call 936.275.6843.
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