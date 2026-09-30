Little Flock MBC Fall Festival
September 30, 2026
Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church located at 564 County Road 4330, Bronson, Texas, will have their annual Fall Fest Saturday October 17, 2026. Starts at 4:00 pm. Everyone is invited. This is a FREE Event, games, hay ride, train rides and more. So bring your kids out ready to play and enjoy Fellowship with other.
For more information contact Sis Tammy Rodger’s at
(936) 201-8591
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