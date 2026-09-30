Sabine Valley District Association October 5th-8th
September 30, 2026
The Sabine Valley District Association is preparing to honor and celebrate our 150 years of existence. This celebration will be October 5-8, 2026.
On October 5th, at 5:00 p.m. there will be a parade starting at the corner of Newton and Barrett Street, followed by the Usher’s Department and the 150th official opening.
The music department will present the sesquicentennial musician celebration at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Thursday the session will open up at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, night at 7:00 p.m. the Moderator Emeritus, Rev. Fred Dade will deliver the opening sesquicentennial sermon.
Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. the Moderator, Dr. Amos L. Horton Sr., will deliver his annual address.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Bro. Marcus Hafford, General Secretary.
Sis. Shameka Clifton is President of the Usher Department, Sis. Bonethia Cristopher, President of Women Department, Bro. Lewis Malone, Laymen President, Bro. Bozzie Larkin, Music Department, Bro. Marcus Hafford is General Secretary, Dr. Amos L. Horton, Sr. is Moderator.
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