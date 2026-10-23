Rocky Mount BC Pastor and Wife Anniversary
October 23, 2026
Rocky Mount Baptist Church will be hosting their 11th Pastor and Wife Anniversary service honoring Pastor Julius and Sis. Mary Teagle on Sunday, October 25th beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The Guest Speaker Rev. Anthony Brooks of Liberty Baptist Church and Old Union Grove Baptist Church will bring the message.
Rocky Mount BC is located at 1261 CR 203, San Augustine, Texas 75972.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate this joyous occasion.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!