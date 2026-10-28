San Augustine Rotary Club City of Angels
October 28, 2026
The San Augustine Rotary Club is inviting the community to spread a little extra love, light and remembrance this Christmas season through a heartwarming holiday tradition, The William L. “Bub” and Judy Johnson City of Angels.
This special initiative offers individuals, families, businesses and organizations an opportunity to honor someone dear to their hearts by sponsoring a beautiful lighted angel to be displayed during the holiday season.
Whether celebrating the life of someone who is still with us or remembering a loved one who has passed away, each glowing angel will serve as a touching tribute, bringing comfort, joy and cherished memories to the community throughout the Christmas season.
Angel sponsorships are available for $275 each and include a beautiful four-foot lighted angel displayed in honor or memory of a loved one. To have them displayed this year the order must be submitted by October 31st . However, order will be taken year round for the angels.
As the angels illuminate Sassafras Park at the Fussell Cotton Gin, they will create a breathtaking display of love, remembrance and holiday spirit, reminding residents and visitors alike of the special people who have touched their lives.
But the beauty of this project extends far beyond the Christmas lights. Proceeds from the sponsorships will benefit the Rotary Fund, helping support future community and educational projects designed to strengthen San Augustine and make the community an even brighter place to live.
The City of Angels offers a meaningful way to celebrate the true spirit of the Christmas season while giving back to the community. Each sponsorship represents not only a special person but also a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.
Imagine strolling through downtown San Augustine on a crisp December evening, surrounded by glowing angels, each one representing a treasured memory, a beloved family member or someone whose kindness and love have left a lasting impression. This City of Angels will be one of three locations to view lights along with the lighting of the courthouse square and the Trail of Lights at Mission Dolores.
The San Augustine Rotary Club encourages everyone to consider becoming part of this beautiful holiday initiative. Together, the community can create a magical atmosphere filled with hope, gratitude and remembrance while supporting projects that will benefit generations to come.
This Christmas, let the light of an angel shine in honor of someone special while helping make San Augustine shine a little brighter.
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