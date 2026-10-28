Christmas Market Days Seeking Vendors for December Event
October 28, 2026
San Augustine Main Street is inviting arts, crafts and food vendors to participate in its annual Christmas Market Days, scheduled for Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in downtown San Augustine.
The two-day event will offer shoppers an opportunity to find unique gifts, handmade crafts, delicious food, holiday decorations and more while enjoying the festive atmosphere of the downtown area. Local businesses around the square and along adjacent streets are also encouraged to join in the holiday excitement by offering seasonal specials.
Vendor spaces are available in 10-by-10-foot booth sizes for $25, with two spaces available for $40. Vendors who need electricity will pay an additional $15. Vendors may choose to participate Friday, Saturday or both days.
The Main Street Manager will assign vendor spaces on sidewalks outside participating downtown businesses or in the front/north courthouse parking area. Vendors should bring their own tables, canopies, chairs, signs and other supplies needed for their booths. Booths must be set up on the day of the event, and vendors are asked to keep business entrances and customer parking areas clear.
Food vendors must provide proof of required permits with their applications. Registered nonprofit 501(c) organizations and cottage food producers are the only exemptions listed on the application.
Applications are available through the San Augustine Main Street office. Completed applications, including the signed vendor release form and any required food permits, may be returned by email to sanaugustinemainstreet@gmail.com or mailed to San Augustine Main Street, P.O. Box 25, San Augustine, Texas 75972. Applications may also be delivered in person to the Main Street office on the third floor of the San Augustine County Courthouse.
For more information, contact Main Street Manager Lea Ann Bennefield at (936) 275-3172 or (936) 201-4307.
Christmas Market Days offers an opportunity for local vendors and businesses to showcase their products while helping make downtown San Augustine a festive destination for holiday shopping.
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