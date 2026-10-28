San Augustine County Mourns the Loss of Capt. Mike Price
October 28, 2026
Honoring Captain Mike Price. Members of local law enforcement agencies, EMS, and fire departments came together to escort Captain Mike Price back to a local funeral home following his autopsy, paying their respects to a fellow first responder. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time. Tribune Photo
With respect and brotherhood, members of the San Augustine County Sheriff's Department, local police, fellow law enforcement agencies, EMS, and fire departments escorted Captain Mike Price back to a local funeral home following his autopsy.
A Final Homecoming — Family members, friends, and fellow first responders gather at the funeral home as the late San Augustine County Sheriff's Department Captain Mike Price is brought inside following his return to San Augustine.
Tribune archive photo...Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are pictured during a major marijuana eradication operation in San Augustine County, where numerous marijuana plants were removed from the property.
Sheriff Robert Cartwright announced that Mike Price, a captain with the San Augustine County Sheriff's Office, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at his residence at the age of 46. He was born February 6, 1980, in Baytown, Texas.
Before entering law enforcement, Mike proudly served 16 years in the United States Air Force as a propulsion mechanic. After retiring from the Air Force, he began his law enforcement career with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office on August 1, 2014, serving as a Correctional Officer and in telecommunications. While there, he completed the East Texas Police Academy. Upon graduation, he joined the San Augustine Police Department on July 8, 2015.
In January 2017, Sheriff Robert Cartwright recruited Mike back to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. Known for his talent, dedication, and compassion in narcotics enforcement, he quickly earned promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and eventually Captain. During this time, he was selected as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force Officer. In 2023, the East Texas Police Officers Association named Mike Price as Narcotics Officer of the Year. He also worked alongside his K-9 partner, Army, who shared his steadfast attitude and personality.
Beyond the badge, Mike was known as a leader who put the team first and stood firmly for what was right, even when it was not popular. He was a man of strong ethics and character who could always be counted on to have the backs of those who did the right thing. To those who worked with him, the Sheriff’s Office was more than a workplace—it was family. He often told his wife, “The Sheriff’s Office is our family. They will always be here for us if we need them.”
Above all, Mike was a devoted husband, father, and “Pawpaw.” His world revolved around the little moments with his family—the grandbabies, singing the Night Night Song at bedtime (even over FaceTime during a shift), hunting with his son Jake, the playful banter with his daughter Lexy, one last bike ride with his daughter Kyla just days before he passed, and the everyday humor and love he shared with his wife Jessica. Mike also encouraged those he mentored to draw closer to God and to bring their children with them.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Bryan Price; parents, Nancy Louise Price-Lehman and Michael Raymon Price Sr.; children and spouses, Jacob and Claudia Price, Lexy and Cade Ryan, and Kyla and Chavis Holman; grandchildren, Wyatt, Paisley, Kaleigh, Eleanor, and Elijah; sisters and husbands, Bethany and John Asher and Melinda and Tyler Willis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the San Augustine County Cowboy Church, located on FM 711, with Bro. Wade Bryan officiating. Committal service and interment will follow at Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Pallbearers will be Jake Price, Tyler Willis, Brad Turner, David Haley, Mike Williams, and Lynnzee Byley.
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home of San Augustine, Texas, is directing the arrangements. You may share online memories and condolences at www.wymanrobertsfh.com.
A full obituary is published on the Obit Page (page 6) of this week’s Tribune.
A healthy San Augustine County requires great community news.
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!
Please support The San Augustine Tribune by subscribing today!