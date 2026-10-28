Trunk or Treat Friday, October 30th
October 28, 2026
The San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming all ghost, ghouls, goblins, and the community to get into the Halloween spirit during its Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. around the San Augustine Courthouse Square.
Businesses, organizations, churches, civic groups and individuals are all invited to participate by setting up around the square, decorating their trunks or spaces and handing out candy to local children.
The event offers a fun opportunity for the community to come together while providing families with a festive place to celebrate Halloween. Participants are encouraged to get creative with their decorations, costumes and treats.
Families are invited to bring the kids dressed in their Halloween costumes and enjoy an evening of candy, decorated trunks and community fun in downtown San Augustine.
The San Augustine Tribune will have a photo station set up for trick-or-treaters and families to stop by for a Halloween snap.
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