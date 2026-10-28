Final Farmers & Artisans Market of 2026 to Feature Halloween Bash
October 28, 2026
San Augustine Main Street is wrapping up another season of the Farmers & Artisans Market with a little spooky fun! The final market of 2026 will be held Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. until noon at Santa Fe Park at the historic Fussell Gin.
All vendors are welcome. There is no fee to set up.
This special Halloween Bash will bring a festive twist to the popular market, offering residents and visitors one last opportunity this season to shop with local farmers, artisans, crafters and small businesses while enjoying the Halloween spirit.
The Farmers & Artisans Market has provided a wonderful opportunity throughout the season for local vendors to showcase their products, connect with customers and contribute to the growing excitement surrounding downtown San Augustine.
Community members are encouraged to come out, enjoy the Halloween atmosphere, browse the vendor booths and show their support for the hardworking individuals who make the market possible.
As the 2026 market season comes to a close, San Augustine Main Street extends its appreciation to the vendors, shoppers and community supporters who have helped make the market a success.
Mark your calendars for October 31, bring the family and help send off the market season with a spooktacular morning of shopping local!
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