21st Annual Holiday in the Pines
November 04, 2026
The San Augustine Rotary Club is hosting its 21st Annual Holiday in the Pines this Thursday, December 3rd. The event will be held at the San Augustine County Expo Center located at 1109 Oaklawn Street and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The tickets for this event are on sale for $100.00 which entitles the ticket holder to a steak dinner for two (2) and a possibility winning up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
This is a ticket drawing fundraiser where all tickets will be drawn and posted on a large board for all participants to see. The 1st ticket drawn will win $500.00 cash, the 50th ticket drawn wins $500.00, the 100th ticket drawn wins $500.00, the 150th ticket drawn wins $500.00, and the 200th ticket drawn wins $500.00. The 2nd to last ticket drawn will win $1000.00 cash, the next to last ticket drawn will win $1500.00 cash and the last ticket drawn will win $5000.00. Ticket holders don’t need to be present to win a prize.
Tickets are available to purchase from any Rotarian.
The Rotary Club of San Augustine is a 501(C)(4) non profit organization.
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