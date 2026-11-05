Reed Chapel Baptist Church to Celebrate 126th Church Anniversary
November 05, 2026
Reed Chapel Baptist Church welcomes the community to join in a special celebration as the congregation commemorates its 126th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.
This milestone marks 126 years of faith, fellowship, worship and service to the Lord. The anniversary celebration will be a time to reflect on the church's rich history, give thanks for the blessings of the past and celebrate the continued growth and fellowship of its congregation.
Joining Reed Chapel for this special occasion will be the congregation of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Daniel Holman serving as pastor and guest minister.
The congregation welcomes friends, family, neighboring churches and members of the community to come together for an afternoon of worship, praise and thanksgiving.
Reed Chapel Baptist Church looks forward to celebrating this significant milestone and honoring 126 years of God's faithfulness.
Everyone is welcome to attend!
Bro. Lynn Brown is Program Chairman and Dr. A.L. Horton, Sr. is Pastor of Reed Chapel BC.
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