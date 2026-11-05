Church, Chicken and Chatter Brings Community Together in San Augustine
November 05, 2026
Good food, fellowship and an important conversation about mental health came together Wednesday, Oct. 28, during Church, Chicken and Chatter, hosted by Colonial Pines Healthcare Center at the San Augustine First Baptist Church CAB Building.
Guests gathered at noon for an afternoon of food and fellowship, featuring Chicken Jalapeño Popper Soup prepared by Latasha Lacy, Clinical Liaison with Colonial Pines Healthcare Center. The creamy, cheesy soup, with just a little kick, provided the perfect comfort food for the fall gathering.
The event also featured special guest speaker Alana Robertson with Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Lufkin, who shared information about seasonal depression and the importance of recognizing changes in mental health as the seasons change.
Seasonal depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), is a type of depression that commonly occurs during the fall and winter months when daylight hours decrease. Symptoms may include persistent sadness, low energy, changes in sleep or appetite, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest in favorite activities, and feelings of anxiety or hopelessness.
Robertson's presentation emphasized that seasonal depression can affect anyone, although older adults may face additional challenges due to changes in routine, reduced daylight exposure and increased isolation during colder months.
Attendees were encouraged to take steps to support their mental well-being, including getting natural sunlight when possible, staying physically active, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, enjoying nutritious meals and spending time with family and friends. Most importantly, individuals were reminded that reaching out for support is important and help is available.
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Lufkin provides personalized mental health services for adults of all ages. For more information, call 936-632-2276.
Through good food, meaningful conversation and community fellowship, Church, Chicken and Chatter offered a reminder that taking care of one another includes looking after our mental and emotional well-being.
From the Kitchen: Chicken Jalapeño Popper Soup
Prepared by Latasha Lacy, Clinical Liaison with Colonial Pines Healthcare Center, this creamy, cheesy soup is perfect for cooler weather.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil or butter
1 large onion, chopped
2–3 cloves garlic, minced
2–3 fresh jalapeños, diced (reserve a few slices for garnish)
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1 block cream cheese, cubed
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon dried cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup shredded cheese
8 slices bacon, cooked and crispy (reserve half for garnish)
Directions
Heat olive oil or butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until softened.
Stir in the garlic and diced jalapeños, cooking for another minute.
Add the chicken broth, shredded chicken, smoked paprika, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
Add the cubed cream cheese and heavy cream. Stir until the cream cheese melts and the soup becomes smooth and creamy.
Stir in the shredded cheese and half of the cooked bacon. Allow the soup to simmer until heated through.
Serve warm and garnish with additional shredded cheese, jalapeño slices and crispy bacon. Sour cream or cilantro can also be added.
Enjoy a little comfort in every bowl!
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