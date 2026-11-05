San Augustine Rotary Club to Host City of Angels Lighting Ceremony November 21
November 05, 2026
The spirit of Christmas will shine a little brighter in San Augustine as the San Augustine Rotary Club prepares to celebrate the lighting of the William L. “Bub” and Judy Johnson City of Angels on Saturday, November 21.
The community is welcome to experience this beautiful holiday display, which honors loved ones, celebrates cherished memories and brings a special message of hope and remembrance to the Christmas season.
Located at Sassafras Park at the Fussell Cotton Gin, the City of Angels features four-foot lighted angels, each sponsored in honor or memory of someone special. Every angel represents a life, a treasured relationship or a person whose love and kindness have made a lasting difference in the lives of others.
Whether honoring someone still here to enjoy the season or remembering a loved one who has passed, the glowing angels serve as a meaningful tribute and a reminder that the people who touch our lives continue to shine in our hearts.
The lighting ceremony on November 21 will mark a special opportunity for families, friends and community members to gather, reflect and enjoy the beauty of this unique holiday tradition. As the angels illuminate the park, they will become part of San Augustine's Christmas landscape, joining the lighting of the Courthouse Square and the Trail of Lights at Mission Dolores as three special places to experience the magic of the season.
The San Augustine Rotary Club would also like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the City of San Augustine and Josh Ponder for their assistance with the electrical needs of the City of Angels display. Their support and willingness to help have played an important role in bringing this beautiful project to life.
Although the deadline for this year's angel display has passed, the opportunity to participate has not. Orders and sponsorships will continue to be accepted throughout the year in preparation for the next City of Angels event. Angel sponsorships are $275 each and include a four-foot lighted angel displayed in honor or memory of a loved one.
Proceeds benefit the San Augustine Rotary Fund and help support future community and educational projects that make a positive difference throughout the area.
The City of Angels is more than a collection of Christmas lights. It is a celebration of love, remembrance, community and the lasting connections that bring people together. Each angel tells a story, and together they create a beautiful reminder of what makes the Christmas season so meaningful.
The San Augustine Rotary Club welcomes everyone to make plans to enjoy the City of Angels Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 21, and experience a little extra Christmas magic right here in San Augustine.
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