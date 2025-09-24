Texian Navy Day Remembered
September 24, 2025
The third Saturday in September of each year is Texian Navy Day. Texans were encouraged to fly their Texas flags and observe the day in remembrance of the Texian Navy and...
Texas Heroes Day
September 24, 2025
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) recognized Texas military heroes on September 18th. DRT has designated this day to honor and preserve the memory of the...
Commissioners Court - September 23, 2025
September 24, 2025
San Augustine County held Commissioners Court on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The first order of business discussed was the approval of the...
SA Junior Livestock Food Show at Sassafras
September 24, 2025
San Augustine County Junior Livestock Show and Fair Food Show Auction is set to be held during the 35th Annual Sassafras Festival Saturday, October 25th.Live auction will...
Broaddus JH/HS Perfect Attendance
September 29, 2025
Broaddus ISD is proud to announce the names of the Junior High and High School students who received perfect attendance for the first six weeks of school.They are Luis...